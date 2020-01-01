Yanga SC miss chance to stretch lead for second spot after Mwadui FC draw

The Jangwani Street-giants have dealt their ambitions to finish second a huge blow after the stalemate in Dar es Salaam

Young Africans (Yanga SC) blew away their chance of cementing second spot in the Mainland Premier League table after they settled to a 1-1 draw against Mwadui FC in a match played at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Saturday.

The Jangwani Street-based giants entered into the fixture knowing a win will help them move five points clear ahead of third-placed Azam FC, who play against Lipuli FC on Sunday.

With Kenyan keeper Farouk Shikalo twisting and injuring his arm in training, coach Luc Eymael restored keeper Metacha Mnata into the starting XI while strikers David Molinga and Ditram Nchimbi started upfront with Lamine Moro manning the backline alongside Said Juma.

More teams

Yanga, who came into the match having beaten relegated side Singida United 3-1, took the lead in 27th minute when Feisal Salum slotted home after a corner-kick taken by Molinga.

However, Mwadui kept pressing for a goal and it was not a surprise when they levelled matters in the 56th minute, Yahya Mbegu’s left-footed effort sneaking past the defenders and beating keeper Mnata to the back of the net.

The draw now means Yanga will remain second on the 20-team table with 68 points but Azam can move above them on goal aggregate if they beat Lipuli on Sunday.

In the early kick-off fixtures, Namungo FC played to a 1-1 draw against Prisons.

Namungo are involved in a second-place finish race against Yanga SC and Azam FC but the latest draw may end up proving costly at the end of the season.

They took the lead in the 43rd minute when Edward Manyana scored the opener, after the first 40 minutes failed to yield a goal. Tanzania Prisons fought hard and were duly rewarded in the 64th minute when Samson Mbangula equalised to ensure the tie ended in a draw.

Kinondoni Municipal Council's (KMC FC) resurgence continued after they managed to pick yet another win against Mtibwa Sugar.

Ramadhan Kapera’s 56th-minute goal ensured the Dar es Salaam-based club picked maximum points away from home.

Article continues below

KMC, with 46 points are standing in 10th position, have five more points than their Saturday opponents who have played the same number of matches so far.

KMC started picking wins and rose up the ladder after a poor start into the current season which also saw Ugandan coach Jackson Mayanja sacked.

Mbeya City registered a 1-0 win away from home against Ndanda FC. Samson Mandeleke scored the only goal that separated the two sides four minutes after the start of the second half.