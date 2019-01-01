Yanga SC in talks with Bandari FC coach Mwalala

The Tanzanian giants have entered talks to sign the former Harambee Stars striker as their head coach

Young African (Yanga SC) have shown keen interest to sign FC coach Bernard Mwalala.

A close source within the Tanzanian club has confirmed to Goal they have already approached the former Harambee Stars striker over a possible switch.

“I can confidently tell you Yanga have already talked to Mwalala,” the source, who did not want to be named told Goal.

“It is just a matter of when the current Yanga coach Mwinyi [Zahera] is shown the exit door and Mwalala will come in.”

Mwalala, who also played for Yanga before he quit to move to the coaching role, is currently handling Bandari, a side he guided to the knockout stage of the Caf Confederation Cup where they were eliminated by Horoya AC of Guinea on a 5-2 aggregate scoreline.

Goal also understands Yanga will announce the sacking of Zahera on Tuesday.

“They [Yanga] have even called for a press conference to announce the exit of Zahera. It will happen today [Tuesday] and then afterwards Mwalala will take charge,” added the source.

Goal efforts to reach out for Mwalala proved futile as the coach is currently in Kisumu with Bandari where they are scheduled to face in a rescheduled Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Wednesday.