Yanga SC hotel takes us back to the 16th century – Eymael blasts club officials

The Belgian coach reveals his frustration to Goal as they are booked in a hotel without a hot shower ahead of their final league match

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Luc Eymael has hit out at club management for booking the team in “a substandard hotel” ahead of their final Mainland Premier League match on Sunday.

The Jangwani Street-based giants will take on Lipuli FC in a must-win match hoping their closest challengers Azam FC will lose to stand a chance of finishing second behind Simba SC in the 20-team league table.

However, the Belgian coach has blasted the club for booking the team in a hotel he referred to “as built in the 1980s”, saying even their rivals Simba will not accept to stay in such an environment.

“We travelled from Morogoro via road to Iringa covering 300km, a six-hour drive and then we find ourselves booked in a substandard hotel,” Eymael told Goal on Saturday ahead of Sunday's match against Lipuli FC."

Eymael went further to share the video of the hotel, rooms, and beds, and said: “that is shot number one, can you imagine, there were other hotels but they decided to put us here, where there are supporters.

“I don’t know why they have decided to do that, I wonder whether we have moved to rewind the years and now we are living in the 1980s or what? I don’t know but that is the situation.”

Asked whether the players were coping in the new environment, Eymael said: “No…not at all, we were in a good hotel back in Morogoro but here [in Iringa] this is the 16th century.

“Players were complaining yesterday [Friday] but the guy who is with us said one of the hotels is owned by a guy of Lipuli and the other one...they did not have more rooms to accommodate us but I replied to him, you knew about the fixture so things could have been booked a long time ago…look in Morogoro the hotel was good...and here completely opposite.

“I have to go out of my room...walk outside to go in the physio room because mine does not have a geyser nor hot water while some players have hot water while others don’t have, it is tough for the players but we will be at the match venue today [Saturday] at 4 pm.”

Both Yanga and Azam are tied on 69 points with one match remaining to end the season.