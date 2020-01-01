Yanga SC explain why they went for the services of Eymael

The Jangwani Street-based giants have explained why they opted to sign the Belgian tactician on a short term deal

Mainland Premier League side Young Africans (Yanga SC) have revealed why they opted to hire coach Luc Eymael.

The Belgian tactician signed a short term deal to join the Jangwani Street-based side after leaving Black in during the mid-transfer window.

GSM, who are Yanga’s kit and merchandise suppliers, have now stated they went for the services of the former AFC Leopards coach because of his aggressiveness.

According to GSM Investment Director, Hersi Said, Eymael is among the few coaches who strive toward success in a short period of time.

“He is very aggressive when it comes to success that is why we did not hesitate to sign him and his impact was immediately seen within his short stay at the club,” Hersi is quoted by Daily News.

On whether the team will sign new players come next season, Hersi said: “So far, we have finalised to see the proposal made by the coach about the players he needs to work with next season and the scrutiny works have been completed by 100 percent.

“The coach proposed for six areas in his squad that should be cemented and in conjunction with the club’s Player Registration Committee, everything is done such that we are just waiting for the right time to parade them.”

Hersi also revealed the team will strive to sign a striker and picked out former Yanga player Heritier Makambo, who currently plays for Horoya FC, as among the players they are looking at.

“We want a central striker who has already proved to be the top scorer from the league he currently features and so far, we have identified two players who are top goal scorers not for one season but many seasons,” Hersi continued.

“We will have the best right-winger from the best five football leagues on the continent landing at Yanga for the next season.”

With the league set to resume on June 13, Yanga are yet to facilitate the arrival of Eymael. The coach confirmed to Goal on Friday that he was still stuck in because of travel issues and blamed the club for not doing their best to have him travel to .

“There is nothing new, every day they are postponing the flight, every day they are coming up with excuses, yesterday [Thursday] they postponed the flight, now they say there are no flights and like I said before, there were flights every day from Brussels since the May 31 departure from Brussels, but now they say there is no flight,” Eymael told Goal on Friday.

“After that, I asked them if I can book a flight to Frankfurt, Frankfurt to Addis Ababa, then to Dar es Salaam, the coach of Azam FC was living in Romania and he travelled via Frankfurt to Ethiopia and he is now back in Tanzania.

“I am the only one not in Dar es Salaam for the start of the league and it is very embarrassing and annoying that this is happening.”

Yanga have already confirmed assistant coach Boniface Mkwasa will handle the side until the Belgian coach arrives in Tanzania.