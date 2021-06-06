Yanga SC does not have problem with Morrison but ‘we want justice’ – Mwakalebela

The Jangwani giants have clarified how they don’t have a problem with the Ghanaian player

Yanga SC have come out to deny reports they have personal issues with midfielder Bernard Morrison after he left to sign for their Mainland Premier League rivals Simba SC.

On Saturday, the Ghanaian player alleged the Jangwani giants are working round the clock to have him banned from playing in Tanzanian after they pushed his transfer case to the court of arbitration in Zurich.

The former Orlando Pirates player is currently embroiled in a transfer saga with the Jangwani giants after he unceremoniously left them and signed for their Msimbazi rivals at the start of the 2020-21 season.

The move to leave Yanga irked their bosses, who sought help from the Tanzania Football Federation insisting Morrison still had a two-year contract with them, but the federation still cleared the player to join Simba.

Unsatisfied with the move, Yanga then proceeded to the court of arbitration in Zurich and four days ago, the court confirmed receipt of the complaint and will start proceedings on the same soon.

Yanga have come out to deny the reports through club vice-chairman Fredrick Mwakalebela who insisted all they want from the case in Fifa is justice to be served because they still believe he belongs to them.

What has been said?

“First of all, I want to make it very clear that Bernard [Morrison] is a very good player, a quality player and it will be difficult for us not to discuss a good player,” Mwakalebela told Goal.

“People are saying whenever Morrison scores for Simba, we open and discuss his case but that is not the case, like recently when he scored the beautiful goal against Namungo we had already received the letter from CAS confirming the case and we had to bring it out, not that we have any issues with him.

“We were not expecting to get the letter that day but it came and we had to announce it because as Yanga we are also seeking to have justice served and I am sure very soon we will have a good direction on the case and Yanga will win.”

What did Morrison say?

On his allegation, Morrison said: “I have a feeling the management of Yanga don’t want to see me playing football in Tanzania. I don’t think they are looking for any justice as far as their case against me is concerned, but they are all fighting for ill things, they want me banned from playing in Tanzania.

“I guess they want to see my back, they don’t want to see me play here and that is why they are talking of the case every day, I don’t think they want me to go back and play for them, I know they have hidden agendas.”

Morrison was one of the key players for Simba as they reached the quarter-finals of the Caf Champions League where they lost 4-3 on aggregate to Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa.