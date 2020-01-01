Yanga SC coach Eymael: Why Shikalo is warming the bench

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Luc Eymael has revealed the reason why Kenyan keeper Farouk Shikalo has not played for the club for the last two months.

The former custodian last featured for the Tanzanian giants during their league match against Azam FC and since then second choice Metacha Mnata has been standing between the sticks.

The Belgian coach has now revealed to Goal why he has preferred Mnata to start ahead of Shikalo in the Mainland Premier League.

“I think Shikalo's form dropped a lot but he is coming back now and I think he will play in the next game,” Eymael told Goal on Wednesday.

“But he must show good attitude in the next days of training to be assured of a starting role. I can only pick a player who is committed and showing the right attitude in training, I will monitor his situation and decide before our next match.”

In 13 appearances, Shikalo has managed to keep five clean sheets, conceded 13 while Mnata has managed seven clean sheets and conceded nine goals from 12 appearances.

Eymael has once again hit out at officiating in the Tanzanian league after his side were denied a clear penalty in the 1-1 draw against Mbeya United.

“I am a bit upset by the officiating in the game yesterday [Tuesday] and look again, it was a clear penalty against [Morrison] and again it is two weeks in a row now but it was not given,” Eymael continued.

“It is a bit sad you know and people can keep talking of coincidence, but coincidence can only be one time and not two times in a row.

“It is a second time in a row now, second time again, in two games, two clear penalties not given, you call that a coincidence? I don’t trust that.”