Yanga SC coach Eymael: Tanzania's league better than Kenya and of the best in Africa

The Belgian coach insists the Mainland league is better than the KPL and can be ranked among the top eight leagues in Africa

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Luc Eymael has openly confessed have the better league than their rivals .

Eymael, who joined Yanga from South African club after penning a short term deal two months ago, has also told Goal he can rank the Mainland Premier League among the top eight leagues in Africa.

Eymael has also coached in Kenya where he handled AFC and also coached teams in DR Congo, , Sudan, Rwanda and .

“Tanzania is a good league, better than Kenyan league, but I think not better if you compare with Zambia, the league is also better than in Sudan, but for me, it is among the best 10 or eight leagues in Africa,” Eymael told Goal from .

“I think there are some talents in Tanzania, the league is not bad at all but it is not the best league in Africa, the best league for me is and South Africa but if you see if the teams that are going to the Caf finals and semi-finals are only teams from North Africa.

“The league of is also one of the best, we are talking about leagues and not teams because if you talk about teams then Esperance is one of the best teams in .”

The Belgian coach signed a six-month deal to join the Tanzanian outfit and when asked about his future at the club, he told Goal: “The contract I signed was short-term so you know it all about the club to confirm if they still need me and if they say, 'Yes,' I will then agree or disagree.

“It has to be a mutual renewal, the club must come to me if they want my services then I will be ready, it is just a matter of saying if all the parties want to work together for another season, but let’s see, let us finish this season first and we can talk about it later.”

Yanga are currently sitting third on the 20-team league table with 51 points, 20 less than table-toppers and rivals Simba SC while Azam FC are second on 54 points.