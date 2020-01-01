Yanga SC coach Eymael: Tanzanian fans are extremely passionate

The Belgian coach admits Tanzanian fans are crazy about their teams and can fill the National Stadium during derby day

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Luc Eymael has stated Tanzanian fans are very passionate and always support their teams.

Eymael, who joined Yanga from South African club after penning a short term deal two months ago, has told Goal the level of support exhibited by Tanzanian fans can only be compared to what happens in Europe.

“It is like in Europe if you ask me, most Yanga fans are wearing the club jerseys and they all like their club very much,” Eymael explained to Goal from his base in .

“I have coached in Sudan and and even DR Congo but there is a huge difference on how Tanzanian fans support their teams, they are passionate and can do anything to make sure their team performs, they are always good even when you lose and will encourage you for a better result in the next match.”

Eymael’s sentiments come just a few days after Yanga and Ghanaian striker Bernard Morrison openly claimed he has played in different leagues across Africa but has never seen passionate fans like in .

Responding to Morrison's claims, Eymael told Goal: “[Morrison] played in Congo with [ ] and I can say yes the fans of Tanzania are very passionate, they love their club, I think if you play in the derby in Dar es Salaam you have many people, 60,000 capacity fans are amazing, they are crazy people and they love their football.”

Morrisson revealed he has never experienced the extraordinary love from supporters like the way Tanzanians do to him, having played in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Africa.

“I remember my first game here was in Singida and after the match, many fans descended on me," Morrison was quoted as saying.

“At first, I thought they were going to take pictures with me but surprisingly, they started giving me money like 10,000/-, 5,000/- and even 1000/-.

“When I counted it after arriving home, it amounted to almost 500,000/-something which has never happened in my professional career."

Yanga are still keen to wrestle the title from rivals Simba SC.