Yanga SC assistant captain Abdul explains possible effects of Eymael's departure

The Belgian was relieved of his coaching duties following alleged racist remarks made after a mid-week clash against Mtibwa Sugar

Yanga SC assistant captain Juma Abdul has explained how the departure of Luc Eymael will affect them.

Abdul said the sacking of the controversial Belgian will have effects on Timu Ya Wananchi going forward especially because the players and the coach had forged a close relationship.

“We have been affected by [Luc] Eymael's departure because as players we lived with him in good terms and as a family, when one of you leaves it is always hurting,” Abdul told Mwanaspoti.

“But all in all, life has to go on and I believe the club is in the process of looking for another coach. That is right because we have a short period before the next campaign starts.

“It is not going to be easy because it is always not right to have a new coach just before the next season begins. It will take time before the players understand his [new coach's] playing style and philosophy.

“That is why it is always ideal to have a coach for at least one year as that will help the players understand the coach and play as he wants.”

“I also understand that Yanga are going to make a lot of changes and it means many players will leave and many will consequently be signed.

“The new ones will come and join those who are left under a new coach and that is where the problem will be.”

The 27-year old defender has also called on the team’s leadership to ensure they scout and hire the best coach as well as players in order to have a successful 2020/21 season.

“What I am telling the club's management is to look for a coach who is of international standard and who we will easily get to understand in the shortest period possible,” he added

“They also need to sign better players in order to avoid the kind of instability we witnessed in the previous season.

“If better players are going to arrive and gel together with the rest of the squad, we will be far better going forward.”

Eymael was hired early in the year to replace Mwinyi Zahera who had been sacked for poor results especially in the Caf .