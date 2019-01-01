Yanga SC appoints Mkasa as caretaker coach while Mwalala is on the permanent shortlist

The Tanzanian club have settled for a former player to handle the side on an interim basis after sacking the Congolese coach

Young African (Yanga SC) have appointed Boniface Mkwasa as their coach on caretaker capacity after the club parted ways with Mwinyi Zahera.

The Congolese coach was shown the exit door on Tuesday, just two days after the Tanzanian club failed to reach the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup after losing to Pyramids FC of .

With the Tanzanian giants chasing for the signature of Kenyan and FC coach Bernard Mwala, Mkasa, who played for Yanga before, has been handed the mantle on an interim basis.

“[Mkasa] will step in as we try to get a new coach who will come in on a permanent deal,” a source within the club told Goal.

Article continues below

“We have a number of coaches we are looking at and I know [Mwalala] is one of those of coaches, but I don’t want to pre-empt our search for a new coach. We will tell you when we agree on terms with the coach we want.”

On sacking Zahera, Yanga said in a statement signed by club chairman Mshindo Msolla: “The decision to dismantle the technical bench comes following enough scrutiny by the technical committee and let me take this chance to urge all Yanga fans across the country to remain committed to their team.”

Mkwasa's first assignment at the helm of the club will start on Friday when Yanga takes on Ndanda FC at Nangwanda Sijaona Stadium in Mtwara.