Yanga SC and AFC Leopards set for Arusha showdown

The Kenyan side will travel to Arusha for the clash with the former Tanzanian Premier League champions

Kenyan Premier League ( ) side AFC will face giants Yanga SC in a friendly match on August 18.

The two clubs will face-off in Arusha before they start their respective league campaigns later in the month.

Yanga SC have already played against another KPL club - - where they drew 1-1 at the National Stadium, Dar es Salaam during the Mwananchi Day celebrations.

On the other hand, AFC Leopards have played two lower league outfits, FC Talanta and Nairobi City Stars, last week in friendly matches where they lost 1-0 to FC Talanta before beating Nairobi City Stars by the same margin.

In July 2017, Ingwe defeated Yanga SC 4-2 on post-match penalties after a 0-0 draw in a Sportpesa Super Cup semi-final tie in Dar es Salaam.

Leopards will open the KPL 2019/20 season with a match against Kakamega on September 1 at Bukhungu Stadium.

Yanga SC have already started their season assignments and were held to a 1-1 draw by Botswana champions Township Rollers on August 10 in a Caf preliminary round match.