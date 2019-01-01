Yanga follow Simba SC to withdraw from Cecafa Kagame Cup challenge

The Tanzanian giants have cited logistical reasons for their decision to withdraw from the tournament

Young Africans Sporst Club of have confirmed that they have pulled out of the Cecafa Kagame Cup.

In a statement posted on their Facebook page, Yanga, as they are popularly known, have cited the reasons why it would be hard for them to honour the invitation the Cecafa committee extended to them.

Their mainland rivals Simba Sports Club have also withdrawn from the regional interclub competition, set to be held in Kigali and Rubavu in Rwanda from July 7-21.

"Yanga SC would like to inform you (Cecafa) that we will not be able to participate in the upcoming Cecafa Kagame Cup of 2019 due to the following reasons," read part of the letter.

"A number of our players have their contracts with the club ending soon and the players we have earmarked to sign are still engaged with their parent clubs. And that some of our players and the coach will be part of the national team (Taifa Stars) who are in for the Afcon finals.

"The rest of the players have been allowed to attend to their pre-season break and thus are not available for club duties. For the above-stated reasons, it will be hard for Yanga SC to participate in the upcoming Cecafa Kagame Cup."

Zambia's Zesco United and AS Vita, and Motema Pembe from the Democratic Republic of Congo have already confirmed their participation in the tournament.

Rayon Sports, APR and Mukura will represent Rwanda, while the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) champions KCCA will be country's representatives.

, the Kenyan Premier League ( ) winners and , who won the Sportpesa are expected to represent .

Azam of Tanzania are the defending champions after they beat Simba SC 2-1 in Dar es Salaam in 2018. The winner of the tournament always will take home prize money worth U$D 30,000.

The Cecafa tournament will run concurrently with the Afcon finals, which will be held in in June and July.