Yakou Meite’s brace leads Reading past Brentford

The Cote d’Ivoire international was at the double to help Jose Manuel Gomes’ men return to winning ways at the Madejski Stadium

Yakou Meite struck twice to help Reading to a 2-1 victory over in Saturday’s Championship game.

Jose Manuel Gomes’ men returned to winning ways after a loss to and a draw with , with the Ivorian playing a significant role.

With only eight minutes into the encounter, the 23-year-old got the curtain raiser after an assist from Modou Barrow.

In 15th minutes, the former Sochaux striker completed his brace to take his tally to 11 in 35 league games this season.

Neal Maupay reduced the deficit moment before the half-time break but the Royals held onto the lead to claim the maximum points in the encounter.

Meite was replaced by Callum Harriott in the 85th minute, Gambian striker Barrow made way for Garath McCleary while international Andy Yiadom featured for the entire duration.

With the victory, Reading are 19th in the league standings with 44 points from 42 games. They take on on Friday.