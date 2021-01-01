Yakhama and Okoth in crunch meeting with Vihiga United after intending to resign

The coaches have spoken to Goal about why they want to leave the club during a difficult period

technical director Nick Yakhama and head coach Sammy Okoth have tendered their resignation letters to club management after allegedly going six months without pay.

However, they could still remain in their jobs after a meeting with the club, which is due in the next two days.

The duo explained why they initially opted to resign at the Western-based team.

"Okoth and I handed in our resignation letters because of the circumstances surrounding us," Yakhama told Goal on Monday.

"We have not been paid our salaries for the last six months, this is going to be our seventh month. And prior to our action, nothing concrete had been done by those responsible.

"So we sat down with the coach and felt the better thing to do is to resign."

However, the Football Federation (FKF) Premier League side is trying to find a solution to keep them at United.

"The management has however refused to let us go saying they are looking for a solution," Yakhama added.

"We have a meeting with management, and we are waiting to see what they are putting on the table. Yes, we love being at this team, but it is tough working without a salary."

Goal contacted Vihiga United for their response to Yakhama's claims but the calls have not been answered yet.

Yakhama and Okoth were appointed as the technical director and head coach in August 2019 respectively.

They were hired to help the team get promoted from the National Super League (NSL) to the top-tier.

Eventually, the team was promoted to the FKF Premier League. They finished third in the abandoned 2019/20 season and had to play Kisumu All-Stars in the two-legged relegation/promotion play-offs.

They defeated All-Stars 5-3 on post-match penalties at Moi Stadium in Kisumu. Despite winning the first leg 2-1, Kisumu All-Stars could not protect the advantage as they lost 2-1 in the return fixture and thus the tie ended 3-3 after the two-legged affair.

This season, Vihiga have played seven games and collected five points after a win, two draws and four losses.