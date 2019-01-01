Yacine Brahimi, Moussa Marega fire Porto to Primeira Liga summit

Two late goals denied Sergio Conceicao's side victory as they climbed to the summit of the Portuguese top-flight table with a point above Benfica

Yacine Brahimi and Moussa Marega were on target as Rio Ave held to a 2-2 draw in Friday's Portuguese Primeira Liga encounter.

Despite the disappointment of conceding two late goals, the Dragons climbed to the summit of the Portuguese top-flight standings with 76 points from 31 matches and a point above their closest rivals .

Brahimi opened the scoring at the Estadio do Rio Ave in the 18th minute with his 11th goal of the season.

Four minutes later, Marega doubled the lead after his shot took a deflection off Junio as Porto enjoyed a two-goal lead until the closing the stages of the encounter.

The Dragons' hopes of securing their 25th league win of the season were dashed after Rio Ave rescued a point five minutes from time.

Nuno Santos' pulled a goal back for the hosts in the 85th minute before Ronan's effort in the stoppage time ensured both teams settle for a share of the spoils.

With the three games remaining in the 2018-19 league season, Porto will be looking to secure positive results against Aves, Nacional and Lisbon as they aim to defend their Primeira Liga title.

On the international scene, Brahimi and Marega are expected to play starring roles in and Mali campaigns at the 2019 in .

Algeria are drawn against , and in Group C while Mali have been placed in Group E against Mauritania, and Angola.