Xavier reveals why Gor Mahia can outwit financially stable KPL opponents

K'Ogalo have shown their prowess in the league despite battling their own internal problems in every season

Former AFC midfielder Francis Xavier has explained why financially stable clubs have found it hard to challenge in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

Gor Mahia have lifted the league title in the last three season and are in pole position to win it again this time around despite the financial problems they face.

A few clubs like , , and have been enjoying relative financial stability but have found it hard to wrestle the title from Gor Mahia.

More teams

The last time Tusker lifted the trophy was in 2016 while Ulinzi Stars were champions in 2010. Western Stima and Bandari are still chasing or their maiden title but the Dockers finished second in the last two seasons.

Xavier claims these corporate clubs have become complacent and this is why community clubs like AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia have done better than them.

“We as coaches always tell our players to try as hard as possible to market themselves,” Xavier told Goal.

“They need to work hard and show their potential to the outside world and this is what is driving teams like Gor Mahia despite economic problems.

“Players push themselves hard to show what they can offer their teams, and in the process, they get better and better results.

“In these teams which struggle, you can easily pick four or five players who are outstanding but in the institutional clubs, players are in comfort zones and seem to care less.

“They would say 'after all we are getting salaries'.”

The former Wazito FC head coach pointed out the footballers from corporate clubs always struggle to adapt to the demands needed in the other clubs where competition for places is stiff.

“Those players will struggle a lot when they join other clubs where one has to perform and pressure is high,” explained the retired midfielder.

Article continues below

“Very few succeed when they move away from clubs where relative comfort is the norm and would, at one point or another, think of going back to his former club where he was under less pressure and where below-par performance was tolerated.

“Players in stable teams are in comfort zones and that is why they are not challenging the traditional KPL bigwigs. Period!”