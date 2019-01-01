Xavier praises Kenya's Olwande and Juma for impressing during Afcon qualifiers

The two players have been one of the regular stars since coach Francis Kimanzi was appointed the national team's head coach

Former Harambee Stars midfielder Francis Xavier has praised Samuel Olwande and Lawrence Juma for their performances against and Togo.

The duo was part of the team which took on the two teams in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers and Xavier says their performances were impressive.

Olwande, who plays for and 's Juma have been mainstays in Francis Kimanzi's team. They have featured against and Mozambique in friendlies, in addition, to the qualifiers.

“I am very much impressed by them because they have performed better in the last games. That was a good show from the two players especially given they had never featured for the national team before on a regular basis,” Xavier told Goal.

“They have to be patient and keep working hard as this will ensure they can have a brighter future with the national team.”

The former assistant coach also praised the composition of Kimanzi's squad saying a team needs to blend both local and foreign-based players to achieve greater things.

“It is good to incorporate a number of local players but it would also be detrimental if we ignore those who are playing in other leagues,” Xavier added.

“As long as one is getting enough playtime with his foreign club and is in form, then there is no need for overlooking such a player.”

But the former AFC midfielder says regularity of play even for the foreign-based players should be considered before they are called up for international duty.

Article continues below

“The challenge always comes when one is not completely playing or is featuring in a league which is less competitive than our own. If such a player is given regular call ups it does not motivate those who are in form but are not considered for national duty,” he explained.

“Everyone regardless of where he plays should be given a chance so long as they have given enough proof they are ready to perform.”

drew 1-1 with both the Pharaohs and the Sparrowhawks.