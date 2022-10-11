‘Xavi is a mix of Guardiola and Luis Enrique’ – Barcelona boss following in the footsteps of legends

Barcelona boss Xavi is “a mix of Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique”, says Eric Garcia, with another club legend ready to deliver more major silverware.

WHAT HAPPENED? Tangible success has been in short supply during a testing period for those at Camp Nou, with financial struggles off the field making it difficult for progress to be made on it. An SOS call was sounded to former club captain Xavi in November 2021 and, with marquee additions once again being made in the transfer market, the expectation is that former glories will be rekindled under the guidance of another coach that knows all about the demands of life in Catalunya.

WHAT THEY SAID: Barca defender Garcia has told Esport3 of a 42-year-old tactician: “Xavi is a mixture of Guardiola and Luis Enrique. The idea of the game that the three have is identical. Each one has nuances, but it’s all about pressing after losing the ball and the ball output.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Xavi took in 767 appearances for Barcelona as a player, claiming eight La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns, and the World Cup winner is now looking to replicate the achievements of former Blaugrana bosses Guardiola and Enrique – who oversaw much of the success that he enjoyed as a player.

WHAT NEXT FOR XAVI? Barca will be in Champions League action against Inter on Wednesday, while a first Clasico clash of the 2022-23 campaign against arch-rivals Real Madrid will be taken in at Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.