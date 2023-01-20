Xavi believes signing a striker is 'necessary' as Memphis departs for Atletico

Barcelona manager Xavi has suggested that his side might need to dip into the transfer market following Memphis Depay's departure.

Atleti officially signed Depay on Friday

Barca short of depth at left wing

Limited finances make any move tricky

WHAT HAPPENED? News broke that Memphis was due to leave for Atleti yesterday, with the Madrid club bringing in the forward for an inexpensive €3 million (£2.63m/$3.24m). And after Barcelona's convincing 5-0 win over Ceuta yesterday, Xavi speculated that his team could use more firepower in the front line.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I don't know if there are signings that will come to the team, but with the departure of Memphis Depay, I think it is necessary to sign a striker," Xavi said. "We'll see if that's possible though I think things will be fine.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Memphis wasn't exactly a regular for Barca in recent months. But he was still a valuable squad player, who could contribute in multiple positions. The Dutch international was reportedly planning to leave in the summer as a free agent, but Atleti coaxed him away from Camp Nou a few months early. Signing a player to replace him will be tricky, though, as Barca are still bound by La Liga's strict financial rules.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? The Blaugrana will look to bring in attacking options this window, but might find themselves constricted by their financial woes.