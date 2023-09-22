Explained: Why Barcelona are only handing La Liga winning boss Xavi a one-year extension

Reason why Barcelona have only handed Xavi a one-year contract extension

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona boss Xavi has extended his stay, at the club he forged such an illustrious career at, until 2025. With the former midfielder set to double his £3.48m salary, as well as securing pay increases for his coaching staff, according to The Athletic.

WHY IS IT UNTIL 2025? Barcelona believe that although it is a significant pay-rise, limiting it to a one-year extension will have less of an impact on financial fair play (FFP) and will allow the club to make more signings in the near future.

Xavi himself is also thought to be in favour of shorter contracts, as his former coach Pep Guardiola has opted for the same throughout his managerial career.

WHAT XAVI SAID: "The renewal has been agreed for days. We arrived at a very difficult time, with very difficult sporting, economic and psychological circumstances."

"We have worked very well from the presidency to the sports direction [department]. It is a process of construction and training, but we are competing and playing good games."

"This should be the season of confirmation in terms of play and results. I, personally, feel very confident. I feel strong in this regard. The staff is grateful and the players are enjoying themselves. We are on the right track, but we can't stop having humility."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Xavi's extended stay at the club is good news for Barcelona, given the job he has done rebuilding the club in the aftermath of Lionel Messi's shock exit in 2021. Securing the La Liga title last season, ten points clear of Los Blancos, was a huge achievement and Xavi can now continue to build on the foundations he has instilled at the club.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR BARCELONA: Following their 4-0 win against Antwerp in the Champions League, Barcelona will now host Celta Vigo on Saturday evening as Xavi's side look to close the gap on league-leaders Real Madrid.