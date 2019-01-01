Xabi Alonso acquitted of tax fraud by Madrid court

The former Liverpool and Bayern Munich star joined a number of ex-footballers who have been accused of fraudulent activity

Former and midfielder Xabi Alonso has been acquitted of tax fraud by a court in Madrid.

Alonso was accused of defrauding the Spanish tax office of almost €2 million between 2010 and 2012, when he was at .

The Prosecutor's Office had called for a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence, but at a ruling on Tuesday, Alonso – who had always denied any wrongdoing – was found not guilty.

Two advisors to Alonso, Ivan Zaldua and Ignasi Maestre, were also acquitted.

Alonso's trial began on October 9 and lasted two days but the verdict was delayed as judges weighed up the evidence against the former international.

It was not clear if state prosecutors would appeal the ruling against the 38-year-old.

Several high-profile names have been the subject of separate tax cases in Spain.

In June 2018, former Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo – now with – accepted a suspended two-year jail term and total fine of €18.8m (£16m/$21m) to end a dispute with authorities in relation to the taxation of image rights.

A year earlier, Spain's public prosecutor agreed to substitute a suspended 21-month prison sentence with a fine for star Lionel Messi.

Messi, along with his father Jorge, was found guilty of defrauding the Spanish government more than €4m between 2007 and 2009.

The Barcelona star was ordered to pay a €252,000 fine while his father had to pay out a €180,000 fine.

Alonso joined Liverpool in 2004 and spent five years with the Reds, winning the and during his time on Merseyside.

He won another Champions League with Madrid, as well as a title and two Copas del Rey before seeing out his career at Bayern where he collected three trophies and a DFB-Pokal medal.

After his retirement in 2017, Alonso has embarked upon a coaching career. Currently he is in charge of Segunda Division B club B, returning to the club where he began his professional career.

Alonso has been mooted as a potential candidate for more high-profile positions after receiving his UEFA coaching badges.