Wydad Casablanca 5-0 (agg) Horoya: Moroccans storm into semis with dismantling of Horoya

Wydad Casablanca set up a Caf Champions League semifinal date with Mamelodi Sundowns following a convincing victory over Horoya.

Striker Walid El-Karti led Wydad’s 5-0 demolition of Horoya with a pair of goals and an assist in a quarter-final, second leg match at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah on Saturday.

El-Karti grabbed his double inside the opening 30 minutes, before setting up Mohammed Nahiri as Wydad ran riot against the Guineans, who they held to 0-0 draw in the first leg in Conakry.

Defender Abdellatif Noussir and striker Zouheir El-Moutaraji were also on target to complete the rout and set up a semi-final date with , who had booked a last four spot earlier in the day despite a 1-0 loss at .

The result saw Wydad denying Horoya a maiden place in the last four, as the Guineans’ campaign ended at the quarter-final stage for the second year running.

El Karti thrust Wydad ahead 20 minutes into the match off an assist from Yahya Jabrane, before doubling his side’s advantage 10 minutes later after being set-up by Mohammed Ounajem.

Ounajem was the provider again for Noussir’s 34th goal to hand Wydad a commanding 3-0 half-time lead.

Just before the hour mark, El-Karti turned creator when he fed Nahiri, before El-Moutaraji put the match far beyond Horoya’s reach with a fifth goal five minutes from time.

Wydad are bidding to win their second Caf Champions League trophy in three seasons after being crowned champions in 2017.

But they will have to first deal with Sundowns in the semi-finals.

The two sides met in the group stage, when Sundowns won 2-1 at home before Wydad claimed a 1-0 victory two months later.