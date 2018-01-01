Wycliffe Kasaya vows to sue Sofapaka over breach of contract

The former AFC Leopards keeper is among the eight players, who were released by Batoto ba Mungu at the end of the season

Wycliffe Kasaya has threatened to sue Sofapaka over breach of contract.

Kasaya is among the eight players, who were released by Sofapaka at the end of the season, but the former Mathare United and AFC Leopards' custodian has now threatened to seek for redress.

Kasaya, who was reported to have moved to Posta Rangers after he was let go by Sofapaka, claims that the club hasn’t given him the release letter besides not paying his October salary.

“Sofapaka has refused to give me the release letter despite releasing me and they have also not paid my salary for October. Remember they dropped me via their website and it was very unfair. I am seeking legal redress to sort out the issue if they don’t act quickly,” Kasaya told Goal.com.

Article continues below

He added, "They now want me to sign a notification letter claiming that the contract was terminated mutually which is a lie. Please do ask him (Elly Kalekwa - Sofapaka President) why he paid people in November yet those, who were dropped have not been paid.

“I am looking for a good sports lawyer. Clubs should start respecting players and contracts. I am ready to go all the way to Fifa headquarters.”

Kasaya signed a two-year contract to join Batoto ba Mungu in June 2018.