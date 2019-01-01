Wycliffe Kasaya vindicated as FKF Player Status Committee slaps Sofapaka with a huge fine

Batoto ba Mungu has been ordered by the FKF Player Status Committee to pay former goalkeeper for breach of contract

Wycliffe Kasaya has been rewarded with Sh1.6 million in compensation for wrongful contract termination by his former club Sofapaka.

FKF Player Status Committee found Sofapaka guilty of breaching the terms of employment when they released the former AFC Leopards and Mathare United custodian with two years still left in his contract.

Kasaya joined Sofapaka in June 2018 and he was among the eight players released by the Elly Kalekwa led side at the end of the season.

But Kasaya opted to take his battle to the corridors of justice where he sued Sofapaka for wrongful dismissal and the committee found the club guilty of the offense.

“The player had a fixed term contract with the club running from June 2, 2018, to May 31, 2020. The last salary the player received was for the month of September 2018,” read part of the ruling by the FKF Player Status Committee.

“Having considered the player’s complaint, his submissions and those of the club, the committee’s decision is that there was wrongful and unfair constructive dismissal of the Player’s contract with Sofapaka FC on the November 8, 2018,” added the committee in a ruling delivered on Saturday.

The committee further ordered that the player is a free agent competent and at liberty to enter into a contract with any club in the Kenyan Premier League without the need of a release letter from the former club.

“An order is hereby issued directing the club to pay the player Sh1,610,000 comprising of unpaid salary for October 2018, three months’ salary in lieu of notice and compensation for the balance of the term of the prematurely terminated contract.”

Kasaya had in the off-season transfer window penned a deal with top-tier side Posta Rangers.