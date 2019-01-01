Mashemeji Derby has no clear favourites - Wycliffe Kasaya

The goalkeeper believes the derby is unpredictable and there is no clear favourite

Goalkeeper Wycliffe Kasaya believes Sunday's match between and AFC does not have a clear favourite.

The two sworn rivals are set to meet in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) 'Mashemeji Derby' for the first time this season with only a point separating them.

K'Ogalo are second on the log with 15 points having played six games while Ingwe are a position lower and with one point fewer, having played two games more.

The custodian, who turned for both teams a couple of seasons ago, believes it will be a tough game and whoever settles first will bag maximum points.

"The Mashemeji Derby is not predictable, either team can carry the day although K'Ogalo have been on top for a couple of seasons," Kasaya told Goal on Friday.

"However, it is all about absorbing the pressure, settling early and taking the chances created. It is going to be a close contest if current form is anything to go by. No team wants to lose this one, and that makes it even better for everyone on the pitch."

The former goalkeeper has asked the fans to turn out in large numbers and support the players.

"It is going to be a massive match, the fans will make it more entertaining by attending in large numbers. Players will give their best when they are cheered by their fans," he added.