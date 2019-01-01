Wycliffe Kasaya: KPL has not produced enough players for the Afcon

Nine players from KPL will represent Kenya in the Afcon while another three will represent Burundi

Goalkeeper Wycliffe Kasaya has claimed that it is not an achievement for Kenyan Premier League ( ) to produce 12 players for the 2019 (Afcon) in .

Justine Ndikumana and Mousa Omar of , plus Mustafa Francis of will don Burundi's colours in .

Kasaya believes the KPL should be producing more players for such competitions.

"KPL having just 12 players in Afcon should not count as an achievement. We should have more players representing their individual countries in Egypt but given how KPL is run, it is hard to produce a high number of players," Kasaya said in an exclusive interview with Goal.

"None of the leading scorers is in Afcon and the question is why."

The former , AFC , and Mount United goalkeeper cited the financial challenges that KPL clubs have faced as one of the reasons the league is yet to grow to its potential.

"Clubs are poorly run, that is why you find players going for months without pay. We saw the cases like that of who experienced a tough league campaign and eventually got relegated. You cannot place blame on players for not performing when they go for months without pay," he added.

"It is not only at MKU where cases of non-payment were reported, but several players from other clubs are also crying and that is a worrying trend in Kenya that need to stop."

Kasaya has also urged football bodies to ensure policies that safeguard the players' rights are in place.

"It is high time that Football Kenya Federation, KPL and other league administrators ensure that the welfare of players is taken into account. That the players' contracts are honoured and they get their pay for every period stipulated in those contracts," he added.

Kasaya who is involved in a contract dispute with Sofapaka also pointed out that the players themselves can champion their rights from their own front in order to better their lives, thereby making the league competitive.

"Players also have to come together and ensure they fight for the common good. Unity among the players is what is paramount if we have to grow our league. And in this case, the Kenya Footballers Welfare Association (Kefwa) has to help in championing the rights of these players. Kefwa has to up their game," he concluded.