Wycliffe Kasaya: Kenyan Premier League clubs treating players unfairly

Kasaya has not been in action this season following the termination of his contract by Sofapaka

Former AFC and goalkeeper Wycliffe Kasaya has criticised the financial state of the teams in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

Kasaya, who has not been part of the 2018/19 season, has condemned KPL teams which have been unable to pay its contracted players while still expecting good results.

Kasaya joined Sofapaka last year and had his contract terminated after just two months, an action which prompted the goalkeeper to launch a case against the club with the Football Federation (FKF).

The FKF found that Sofapaka had wrongfully terminated Kasaya's contract and ordered that he be paid Shs 1.6 million.

Sofapaka did not oblige but rather appealed the case. A judgement has not been delivered as of yet.

"The worst part in the league is instead of the league getting better it's only getting worse in terms of how players are treated as the majority of teams do not pay the players and it's true that players are really suffering," Kasaya said in a statement seen by Goal.

"Personally I have a case in the FKF court of appeal and for this reason, I never participated in this year's league.

"I thank God that despite the struggle I've been going through he's always been faithful and he's always provided for me. Am not giving up the fight personally, I am ready to go all the way to Zurich ( Fifa headquarters) just to make sure I get what I deserve.

have been the most in terms of financial constraints, and they ended up giving two walkovers - to and - for failing to honour matches.

"I know that I have able lawyers. We won the first time and we'll win again. To all players who are reading this, I believe it's high time we wake up and realise that we are the centre of it all. Without us, there is no football. Seriously what is happening at Mount Kenya United is sad," continued the goalkeeper.

The former Mathare United custodian further stated what he believes could bring a solution to the plight which KPL players find themselves in.

"It's high time we unite and starts to fight and personally I am ready to lead the fight I think we are all tired to be treated like garbage. Let's stand up and fight," explained Kasaya.

"If a team cannot pay its players then it has no reason to participate in the league period. We'd rather have only 10 teams which are able to respect the contracts."