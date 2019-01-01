Wycliffe Kasaya detects a hidden hand in latest sack from Posta Rangers

The former Gor Mahia goalkeeper was released by Sofapaka just three months after he joined from Mathare United

Goalkeeper Wycliffe Kasaya has claimed that there is a secret hand behind the recent axing from Posta .

Kasaya was among the three players released by Rangers, but the embattled former custodian is reading malice into the latest development; claiming that some quarters are hell-bent on ruining his career.

Kasaya joined after winning a court battle against Sofapaka who were ordered by Football Federation's Players Status Committee to pay him Sh1.6 million for wrongful dismissal.

That is yet to happen with Batoto Ba Mungu vowing that they will not cough out the cash.

“Apparently someone has threatened my current club bosses and just like that my contract has been terminated reason being I have a pending court case and I don't have a release letter, so basically, I am not allowed to play.

“Well, it's okay, but I just want that person to know I am determined to fight till the end of this. Players contracts must be respected. You can frustrate me all you want, but I will not give up.

"The same God who fought for me in round one will fight for me in round two,” the former Harambee Stars custodian told Goal without naming names.