Wright picks out three players letting Arsenal down as Arteta reaches ‘crisis point’

The Gunners great believes too much faith is being shown in underperforming stars, with something needing to be done to stop the rot in north London

Ian Wright admits have reached “crisis point”, with Mikel Arteta urged to consider tweaking his plans after being “let down” by the likes of Granit Xhaka, Willian and Alexandre Lacazette.

The Gunners saw their worst start to a Premier League season hit a new low on Sunday as they slipped to a 1-0 defeat at home to Burnley.

Xhaka was sent off in that contest after suffering an all too familiar rush of blood, with the hosts unable to hang on with 10 men – with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang putting through his own net to settle the contest.

After appearing to take positive steps forward with FA Cup and Community Shield triumphs, Arsenal are in danger of becoming stuck in reverse once more.

Wright admits as much, with too many senior stars failing to live up to expectations.

Arteta is now being urged to consider dropping those who are doing his cause few favours, with it now time to try “something different” as the Gunners seek to shake themselves out of a serious rut.

Club legend Wright told Premier League Productions of the goings-on in north London: “The manager has stuck with him [Xhaka] for a while.

“He has shown a lot of faith in him. I think he has done the same with Willian. He has done the same with Lacazette.

“There are players now that should be getting a blast at it now. Throw in Eddie Nketiah, Emile Smith-Rowe coming back on-loan and doing well at Huddersfield last season. Joe Willock. Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

“You need to do something different because if it carries on like this and he continues to have faith in these players, and they are not delivering, then I don’t know what’s going to happen next.

“It’s a time when you need experienced players the most.

“I feel like at this particular moment, he has had a lot of faith in them and they have kind of let him down up to this point.

“I think Arsenal are at a real crisis point in terms of confidence. It’s going to be even lower now and it’s going to take something to build them up. This is why it needs some freshness. Just blood some fresh impetus.”

Arsenal - who have tumbled into 15th spot in the Premier League table, five points above the relegation zone - will be back in action on Wednesday when they play host to high flying .