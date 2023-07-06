Wrexham striker Paul Mullin sets record-breaking goal target while clinging to Wales international call-up ‘dream’

Wrexham striker Paul Mullin is setting a record-breaking goal target for 2023-24 that could help him to fulfil an international “dream” with Wales.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dragons frontman found the target on 47 occasions across all competitions in 2022-23, with those efforts firing Wrexham to promotion back into the Football League. Mullin's contract has been extended, while being named Player of the Season at STok Racecourse, and a call-up to the full Wales squad is being speculated on. Rob Page has told the 28-year-old that he needs to score regularly back in the League ranks to be considered for an international nod, and Mullin is looking to rewrite the history books in a division that he knows well from his time at Morecambe, Swindon, Tranmere and Cambridge.

WHAT THEY SAID: Mullin has said of his targets for the immediate future: “I have played in the division before and I had a lot of tweets about that. As I have said before, if I do get called up for Wales it would be an honour and a privilege, and something I could only dream about. Maybe one day, hopefully he [Page] thinks I can do a job for them and I would look forward to trying to do something," he told The Leader. "But that is out of my control. I just play football and play as well as I can. Last time I was in League Two I managed to finish as the record goalscorer. Hopefully this year I can beat it. But even if I don’t, as long as we are successful then it will be a good season.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mullin claimed the League Two Golden Boot during his last campaign at that level, with 32 goals recorded for Cambridge in 2020-21 – with a move to Wrexham made shortly after that season came to a close.

WHAT NEXT? Mullin has hit 79 goals in total for Wrexham through 97 appearances, with those exploits helping Wrexham to the National League title and an all-expenses-paid trip to Las Vegas that was funded by the club’s Hollywood co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.