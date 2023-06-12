Wrexham kit launch debacle: Erroneous charges & website errors lead club to apologise to fans

Wrexham have been forced to publicly apologise over their poor handling of kit sales for the 2023-24 home shirt.

WHAT HAPPENED? Co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney announced the club's partnership with United Airlines as their new shirt sponsor on Thursday, done so in typically jokey fashion. However, the situation for fans has turned serious, with multiple reports suggesting many supporters have been charged for multiple kits. Other problems include not receiving confirmation emails after purchasing, or wait times of over two hours on the club's website.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In addition, next season's home kit is already up for resale on eBay for a mammoth £170, as the club evidently struggle to deal with the global popularity they now possess. Wrexham have since clarified that customers who have been overcharged will be refunded within 24 hours, with the Welsh club forced to issue a public apology.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Wrexham said in a statement on their website: "We understand the frustrations of supporters who have been trying to buy shirts this morning. The shop website’s servers were set to cope with an increased capacity of orders compared to last season, but demand outstripped this further. As we continue to grow, and in order to meet this demand, we will continue to learn and improve our systems. Please rest assured, orders are going through, albeit with some delays, and shirts are in stock."

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? Pre-season awaits for the Red Dragons, with fixtures lined up against Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester United on July 19 and 26, respectively.