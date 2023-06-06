Wrexham made their first signing of an eagerly-anticipated transfer window, tying youth starlet Owen Cushion down to a professional contract.

WHAT HAPPENED? 18-year-old Cushion became the first player snapped up by Wrexham upon their dramatic return to life in the Football League. The Liverpudlian midfielder signed on the dotted line after impressing in the underage ranks at the club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cushion is likely to be the first of many arrivals this summer as Wrexham, backed by ambitious Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, seek back-to-back promotions. With a budget reckoned to be double that of their promotion rivals, there's plenty of interest in who might be heading to the Racecourse Ground in the coming months.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It's all go in north Wales as the club have also began redeveloping the derelict Kop end of the stadium.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? The club's astonishing popularity sees them embarking on a pre-season tour of America, where they are scheduled to play the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United.