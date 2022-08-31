Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds hits out at National League streaming rules

Ryan Reynolds believes the National League is depriving its member clubs the opportunity of greater revenue as a result of the streaming rules.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Hollywood star has taken aim at the division in which Wrexham play over their rules around the streaming of games. He called upon the other clubs in the National League to back him in his quest to introduce a streaming option that would be available domestically and internationally.

WHAT HE SAID: "After months of maximum effort, the decision (through inaction of the Vanarama National League) to not allow domestic/international streaming of matches of Wrexham and the other clubs in the league is truly baffling," Reynolds posted on Twitter.

"Depriving every team in our league the chance to expand the fanbase while adding to league revenue benefits everyone. This is a spotlight and a chance and we ask the Vanarama National League to take it. And we urge Vanarama and BT Sport to help them find the wisdom to do so."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In response to the thread of tweets, Vanarama made their stance on the matter extremely clear. The league's title sponsor responded: "We are in favour of live streaming as long as it benefits all clubs in the league and is what the fans want."

WHAT NEXT FOR THE NATIONAL LEAGUE? Under pressure from a tweet from such an influential figure, the National League may well decide to alter their decision. However, they will be aware that attendance figures could plummet should the option of streaming the matches become available.