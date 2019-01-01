Wounded Chemelil Sugar must beat AFC Leopards – Baraza

The Sugar Millers coach vows to revive their season with a win against Ingwe in a top-flight match set for Sunday

Sugar coach Francis Baraza has warned AFC they will lose their next Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Sunday.

The Sugar Millers are a wounded side after losing 4-0 to in their last league match and coach Baraza now says they will be on a revenge mission against Ingwe.

“We must win our next match and I am informed we are playing against AFC Leopards,” Baraza told Goal.

“We don’t have any short cuts but to make things right against them [AFC Leopards]. I know they also won against [Wazito FC] but we are wounded more than them.”

Baraza also insists they will rectify mistakes which saw his team concede four goals against Batoto ba Mungu at Narok Stadium.

“We are already working on the costly blunders which helped Sofapaka to score four goals,” Baraza continued.

“I know [Leopards] have a strong team with a good bench but my boys will be a handful for them. The hunger and desire in the boys are exceptional and they are ready for the challenge.”

Chemelil Sugar are sitting at the bottom of the 18-team KPL table after losing their two opening matches, against 3-1 and Sofapaka 4-0.

Their third match against was rescheduled to allow the Kenyan champions to play their Caf fixture against USM Alger from .