'Worst Nigeria U20 team ever! - Twitter slams Flying Eagles after defeat to USA

After earning rave reviews in the first game, the Flying Eagles have been heavily criticised for their poor performance on Monday

Nigerians have slammed Paul Aigbogun's boys for their 2-0 defeat against the USA in their second Group B game of the U20 World Cup.

Sebastian Soto's double condemned the Flying Eagles to their first defeat in . Fans were disappointed that the match was also dominated by the Americans.

The result leaves the West African country with a must-win game when they take on for their last Group D fixture on Thursday.

Football enthusiasts on Twitter have questioned the players' technical abilities and also the coach's football knowledge in the wake of the disappointing loss.

We are playing badly very very poorly#..#USANGA — manhimseff ☘️ (@kvngtopy) May 27, 2019

The worst U20 team I’ve ever watched 🤦‍♂️ #USANGA — LordFarquad (@Deartonye) May 27, 2019

The Nigeria U20 captain reminds me of the recent Ashley Young.



Aigbogun is nothing to write home about.

Trash!#FIFAWorldCup #USANGA — Statesman of Hope (@DonTheMerchant) May 27, 2019

Every time we appear on this dark green jersey ..na lose we dey lose #USANGA — FRESH PRINCE OF ZAMUNDA (@RealKingAgility) May 27, 2019

We are our problem.. Nigerians already badmouthing the team. Y'all know little about football #USANGA — Haydar🦁 (@Dhermelawler38) May 27, 2019

Flying Eagles please block these holes naaa. Biko. #USANGA — AGORO ABIODUN (@Sulaiman4gunner) May 27, 2019

Heavy first touches.

Multiple unnecessary touches on the ball#USANGA — Oluwatosin Fatade (@TosinFatade) May 27, 2019

My heart can't take watching my team being this completely and comprehensively out-coached. I'm changing channel. #USANGA — Amara Nwankpa (@Nwankpa_A) May 27, 2019

I don't even want to start talking about there age. Yet...the US team is playing better #USANGA — S I K A (@seekernonstop) May 27, 2019

Old men playing kids 😂😂 #USANGA — Kalu Ogbu James (@Jameskay) May 27, 2019

Our 🇳🇬 boys aren't ready. USA dominating every aspect of the game . #USANGA — Òmò R'Ovié 🇬🇧🇳🇬 (@mankelv) May 27, 2019

#flyingeagles This is one of the useless Team Nigeria have ever produce. Paul aigbogun lack tactical approach, didn't bother to do his home work and decided to assembled over aged players with lack of qualities. It a big shame @thenff #USANGA #FIFAU20WC #SoarFlyingEagles — Adesanya Adebayo A. (@Adebayoadesanya) May 27, 2019

The defending has been woeful. The Eagles are not closing the spaces and not winning second balls. #USANGA 1-0. #U20 — Adeniyi Adebanjo (@deniyiclement) May 27, 2019

#U20FIFAWC #USANGA This young USA team reminds me of the team that got to #UCL semi final. Very fearless,good ball movement and cordination. They have really exposed this 'young' Nigerian team — Ugochukwu Godwin . (@ugodeezer) May 27, 2019

This U20 boys can't hold the ball for a minute, USA dominating comfortable and stringing some good passes together. I hope our Coach has a solution to this #U20WC2019 #U20WC #USANGA — Oluwatobi (@tobylonge) May 27, 2019

USA totally dominating Nigeria with confidence. Cohesion, strength, pace and good ball controls#USANGA #U20WC — AYOOLA RSS TheJourno (@Adelekeayoola1) May 27, 2019

That nonsense they played against already shows this team is so ordinary. #USANGA — Geeday (@geedayola206) May 27, 2019

Coach Paul Aigbogun has been totally outclassed and outwitted by his American counterpart. For a manager that had part of his coaching education in the United States, this has been overly poor from a tactical point of view. #FIFAU20WC #USANGA — Godwin Odiko ⚽™ (@GodwinOdiko) May 27, 2019

This game is painful to watch. Hopefully their next game gets better. US on the other hand is doing a great job. Way to go. #USANGA #FIFAU20WorldCup #U20WC2019 #U20 #FIFA20 pic.twitter.com/NFjdgPojns — The Afropolitan Mom™ (@AfropolitanMom) May 27, 2019

This Naija players can't even control a simple pass, always off-positioned, nothing good abt them, who is their coach sef? #USANGA — θιυωαsεγi βιαir (ómò-iya àlatę 🍪🍬) (@seyi365) May 27, 2019

Real kids out playing elders, Africa we need to get serious please #USANGA 😂😂😂 #U20WC — limp (@I_Am_limp) May 27, 2019

#USANGA



Even with 3 more hours this Nigerian boys will not score. No tactics, no team play, just boys in their 20s running around American teens . — Daddy Kay (@Creambuay) May 27, 2019

My assessment of this Flying Eagles: little or no football sense! #U20WC #USANGA — Femi MJ (@femiMJ) May 27, 2019