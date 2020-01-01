World Cup qualifying: Uganda are Kenya’s toughest rivals in Group E – Aduda

The K’Ogalo CEO picks on the East African neighbours as the team which can derail Harambee Stars’ chance of qualifying

official Omondi Aduda has singled out as the only team which can stand in ’s way from topping Group E of the African qualifiers for the Fifa 2022 World Cup.

In the draw conducted on Tuesday in Cairo, , Kenya’s Harambee Stars were pooled in Group E alongside Uganda, Rwanda, and Mali.

Neither team have played in the World Cup, with Kenya attempting to reach the finals for the last 13 years but in vain.

K’Ogalo CEO Aduda has exclusively told Goal Kenya have a good chance to make it this time around but sounded a warning that Uganda will pose the biggest threat because of their recent consistency in Fifa and Caf tournaments.

“It was a good draw for Kenya, a good one in the sense they stand a good chance to qualify,” Aduda told Goal on Wednesday.

“The only team which I am sure will bring them trouble is the Cranes, they have been consistent for the past few years and are always a hard team to beat when it comes to such qualifiers, especially even beating them at their backyard as proved tough to many teams.

“[Rwanda] they have not been posting good results in recent times and that could be an easy fixture for Kenya but again you cannot rule the teams out because we have seen teams like Cape Verde beating and also nations like Sao Tome causing troubles to giants.”

Aduda added: “It will also depend with the kind of preparations Kenya will have towards the qualifiers, it needs proper preparations and the team must be motivated to excel, we also need to support the team as fans and together I know they will easily make it from the group as winners.”

Aduda further said most of the Harambee Stars players will be playing their last qualifier for the team and it will motivate them to do even better.

“Looking at our squad, most of the players are edging towards retirement and it is the only chance they have to reach the World Cup,” Aduda continued.

“I know this will boost them, they will play with their hearts out and knowing they only have this chance, we don’t have any chance left. I think it can also help them to do better in the campaign.”

To advance to the knockout round of qualifying which will involve 10 teams, Kenya have to finish top of the group. The winners of the final two-legged round will qualify for the World Cup to be held in .

The group matches will be played from October 5, 2020, to October 4, 2021, where the winners will be known.

In 2018 qualifiers, the Harambee Stars reached the second round but were eliminated after losing to Cape Verde 2-1 on aggregate.