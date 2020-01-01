World Cup qualifying: Kenya stand good chance to qualify from Group E – Mwendwa

The Federation boss believes the Harambee Stars have what it takes to win their group and advance to the next stage

Football Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa was pleased with Africa's Fifa 2022 World Cup qualifying draw which was conducted on Tuesday.

Kenya’s Harambee Stars were drawn in Group E alongside neighbours , Rwanda and Mali.

The Harambee Stars under coach Francis Kimanzi will be seeking to reach the World Cup finals for the first time in history after trying 13 times previously without success.

Mwendwa has exclusively told Goal winning the Group is within Kenya’s reach to break the jinx and make it to for the finals.

“[Winning] the group is within our reach, it is within our powers, it is feasible and all we need now is to make sure we are ready for the qualifiers,” Mwendwa told Goal on Wednesday.

“We have been trying to reach the World Cup for close to a decade now and I have a feeling time has now come for us to make it to the final. We can do it and I want to urge Harambee Stars to stay focused and do the job.

“I want to ask the government to make sure they give the team proper preparations and if possible we play a few friends before the qualifiers kicks-off. I know with proper preparations the boys can do it.”

To advance to the final round of qualifying which will involve 10 teams, Kenya have to finish top of the group. The winners of the final two-legged playoffs will qualify for the World Cup to be held in .

The group matches will be played from October 5, 2020, to October 4, 2021.

In the 2018 qualifiers, Harambee Stars reached the second round but were eliminated after losing to Cape Verde 2-1 on aggregate.