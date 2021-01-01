World Cup Qualifiers: Why FKF CEO Otieno welcomes calendar change

The Confederation of Africa Football pushed the qualifying dates from June to September

Football Kenya Federation CEO Barry Otieno has welcomed the moving of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers stating it gives the players more time to prepare, considering the fact the FKF Premier League has not been active.

African countries were meant to commence their race to Qatar in June 2021, albeit, the continent’s football ruling body shifted it, citing ‘current challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic’ as the reason.

Caf, in a statement released on Thursday, disclosed the World Cup qualification games will begin in September 2021.

The youthful administrator concedes they would have loved to stick to the initial schedule, but the recent changes are a blessing in disguise for Harambee Stars.

"Of course we would have loved to play but Caf has assessed the situation and felt that it is good to postpone matches for now," Otieno told Goal on Thursday.

"We feel it is a good decision for us because our league was not on. It gives us more time for players to regain their fitness and prepare adequately for the match."

The relevant committee had a meeting to analyse the Covid-19 situation in the continent and opted to come up with a new calendar.

"The Caf Emergency Committee, in consultation with Fifa, decided to postpone the Caf qualifiers for the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 that were due to be played in June 2021 after taking into consideration the current challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, and the need to ensure the optimal playing conditions for all participating teams," read the statement from Caf obtained by Goal.

Article continues below

"The qualifiers will now take place in the existing windows of September, October, and November 2021, and March 2022.

"Caf is reassessing its protocols and processes to enhance the implementation of Covid-related protocols, including specifically focusing on pre-match testing which had been the source of some challenges in previous windows. Full details on the updated match schedule will be provided in due course."

Uganda Cranes and Kenya were pooled in Group E of the qualifiers alongside West African giants Mali and Rwanda, as well as the top team qualifying for the third qualifying round.