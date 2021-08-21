World Cup Qualifiers: Uganda cancels Jordan trip ahead of Kenya fixture

The Cranes had been scheduled to travel to the Middle East and engage Syria in two friendlies in August

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) has confirmed the cancellation of the Jordan trip ahead of a World Cup qualifier against Kenya in September.

Fufa had organised a camp that would have lasted from August 21 to 26, where the Cranes were scheduled to play two friendly games against Syria, but the federation, without giving reasons, confirmed the trip would not happen.

Cancelled

"The Uganda Cranes earlier scheduled team camp week in Jordan has been cancelled," Fufa said in a statement.

"However, efforts are being made by the federation to find an alternative friendly match within that period, before facing Ethiopia in the last build-up on Sunday 29th August in the city of Bahir Dar.

"After that, the team will fly out to Kenya, to take on the hosts in a Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifier in Nairobi on Thursday 2 September 2021.

"The team will continue with preparations in Uganda until a new schedule is communicated for the trip to Ethiopia. Uganda play Kenya away on 2 September 2021 and will host Mali on 6 September 2021 at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende."

Express FC defender Murushid Juuko was the last local player to join the camp ahead of the friendlies and September qualifiers.

Coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic, who returned to take charge of the Cecafa giants after Johnathan Mckinstry left, highlighted areas of concern ahead of the Nairobi showdown.

"We have to do a deep analysis of the situation in which we are coming from, and we are coming from a campaign that has shown us that we had a good and quality defence. We did not concede more than two or three goals in a game," Micho said then.

"We need a variety of attacks, numbers in the box and the probability of scoring at higher levels.

"This is where the focus is now and the most critical thing is solid defending and sharp attacking."

Players in camp:

Goalkeepers: Joel Mutakubwa (Express), Charles Lukwago (KCCA), Simon Tamale (Soltilo Bright Stars), Nafian Alionzi (URA)

Article continues below

Defenders: Murushid Juuko (Express), Enock Walusimbi (Express), Arthur Kiggundu (Express), Denis Iguma (KCCA), Innocent Wafula (Mbarara City), Paul Willa (Vipers SC), Eric Ssenjobe (Police), Azizi Kayondo (Vipers), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers), Garvin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa), Kenneth Ssemakula (SC Villa), Hassan Muhamood (Police)

Midfielders: Muzamiru Mutyaba (Express), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers), Milton Karisa (Vipers SC), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA), Nicholas Kasozi (Kyetume), Abubakar Gift Ali (KCCA)

Forwards: Martin Kizza (Express), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Unattached), Patrick Henry Kaddu (RS Berkene), Yunus Junior Sentamu (Vipers), Jude Ssemugabi (Mbarara City), Richard Basangwa (Vipers), Steven Dese Mukwala (URA FC)