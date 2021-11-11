World Cup Qualifiers: Super Eagles can retain their position straight after sleeping – Ezeji

Former Nigeria striker Victor Ezeji has stated there is no more competition in the national team and Gernot Rohr has made his team selection predictable.

The 40-year-old is not impressed by the performances of the Super Eagles in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, even though they lead their group with nine points after four matches.

Central African Republic shocked Rohr’s men with a 1-0 loss in Lagos in October but they will be looking to avoid a recurrence when they battle Liberia in Tangier on Saturday before they host Cape Verde on November 16.

When asked to rate the team’s displays so far, Ezeji told GOAL: “Gernot Rohr has dropped in his level of performance because he believes in the attackers that he has so he is not looking to invite any other person, by so doing there is no competition and when there is no competition in a team, their level of performance will drop.

“As we are now, I can call the starting XI because there is no competition and these guys know they are going to start, come rain, come sun. It is just coming to play for Nigeria, without any seriousness."

Ezeji further made a case for Union Berlin talisman Taiwo Awoniyi who is in red-hot goalscoring form in the Bundesliga but he was ignored as the German coach opted for some players who have just recovered from injuries.

“Playing for the national team has to do with form, present form you are at that moment and it is not about past records. As you can see, players that have just recovered from injuries are in this team,” the former Enyimba star continued.

“We've got Awoniyi who is doing so well in the Bundesliga, he is in a good shape now and this is the right time to invite him to the national team and take out those who are not doing well. But that it is a different story for Mr Rohr because for him, he has people that even if you wake him up from sleep he will mention their names in the starting XI.

Article continues below

“He has sold out some positions to some players and that is not healthy.”

Meanwhile, the former Nigeria international believes the return of Al Shabab striker Odion Ighalo would encourage the frontmen to deliver impressive performances.

“I think Ighalo's return will bring seriousness to the team and the forwards will now sit up because they won't want someone who retired to just come and displace them, it should be a worry for them,” he said.