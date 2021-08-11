World Cup qualifiers: Partey and Kudus concerns before Ghana squad is named for South Africa

The Black Stars boss will release his list of players for the opening two games in the race to Qatar 2022

Uncertainty hangs over the inclusion of Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey and Ajax attacker Mohammed Kudus as Ghana coach CK Akonnor will announce his squad on Friday.

This will be for their upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa in September.

The two players are currently racing against time to be fit for the games after suffering injury setbacks in pre-season training with their clubs.

According to a publication on the Ghana Football Association's official website on Wednesday, Akonnor is set to meet the press in Accra to unveil his roster.

"Head coach of the Black Stars Charles Kwablan Akonnor will address the media on Friday, August 13, 2021 at the Conference Room of the Ghana Football Association," the GFA said.

"Coach Akonnor will name Ghana’s squad for next month’s Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa.

"Ghana are scheduled to host Group G opponents Ethiopia on Friday, September 3 in Cape Coast, before playing South Africa on Monday, September 6, 2021 in Johannesburg respectively."

Arsenal midfielder Partey suffered an ankle injury earlier in this month when The Gunners faced Chelsea in a friendly tie, leading to his substitution five minutes to half-time.

According to Arsenal, the former Atletico Madrid man is expected to return to action at the end of the month, casting doubt over his availability for Ghana.

"Right ankle. Thomas sustained an injury to ligaments in his right ankle during the friendly match against Chelsea last Sunday. Thomas continues to be assessed and is expected to be back in training in approximately three weeks," Arsenal wrote on their official website on Saturday.

Kudus, on the other hand, suffered an injury during Ajax's 2-1 pre-season victory over Belgian fold Anderlecht last month.

His situation has seen him train individually, away from the club's first team in the last two weeks, but according to Ajax manager Erik ten Hag last week, the Ghanaian was expected to rejoin group training this week.

This will be a major boost for Ghana and bad news particularly for South Africa, against whom he has scored both of his two international goals for the Black Stars so far.