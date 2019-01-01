World Cup Qualifiers: Kaseja the hero as Tanzania eliminate Burundi

Taifa Stars needed penalties to book their slot in the next round of qualification at the expense of The Swallows

have progressed to the next round of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers after beating Burundi 3-0 on penalties in Dar es Salaam on Sunday.

The match had ended 1-1 within regular time. Tanzania successfully converted three of their penalties with The Swallows missing three of their kicks.

Erasto Nyoni scored Tanzania's first penalty after sending Burundi goalkeeper Jonathan Nahimana the wrong way. Then Juma Kaseja saved Sadio Berahino's penalty to hand the hosts an early advantage.

Gadiel Michael and Himid Mao were the other scorers for Tanzania from the spot.

Mbwana Samatta had scored the opening goal for Taifa Stars in the 29th minute but Fiston Abdul Razak equalized for The Swallows in the second minute of added time in the first half.

The first leg match had ended 1-1 in Bujumbura.