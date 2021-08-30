World Cup Qualifiers: Gor Mahia's Miheso among eight dropped by Harambee Stars' Mulee

The national team has started training sessions ahead of games against Uganda and Rwanda in early September

Harambee Stars head coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee has reduced the number of players in his World Cup qualifying provisional squad by releasing eight players.

Nahashon Alembi and Baraka Badi of KCB, Benson Omala, Clifton Miheso, and Samuel Onyango of Gor Mahia as well as Wazito FC's top scorer for last season, Kevin Kimani have been released, according to a document obtained by Goal.

Kariobangi Sharks goalkeeper Brandon Obiero and former AFC Leopards defender and Tusker transfer target Clyde Senaji complete the list of players who have been released.

Defender Alembi's withdrawal from the national side has come at a time when Joseph Okumu of KAA Gent is expected to arrive and join teammates. He is an outright preferred choice to play at centre-back.

The players had been in the training camp for a few days preparing to host Uganda in a World Cup qualifier on September 2 in Nairobi before facing Rwanda later in Kigali.

Mulee came under criticism when he announced his squad, especially for picking two goalkeepers from Kariobangi Sharks. Meanwhile, Ayub Timbe, Victor Wanyama, Johana Omollo, Joash Onyango, and Jesse Were are the high-profile players who were not considered for the World Cup qualifier against the Group E rivals.

The local players started their training sessions on August 24, while the foreign-based ones are expected to start arriving on August 30.

Kenya's Squad:

Goalkeepers: Ian Otieno (Zesco United, Zambia), James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya), Joseph Okoth (KCB, Kenya), Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Brandon Obiero (Kariobangi Sharks)

Defenders: Joseph Okumu (KAA Gent, Belgium), Eric Ouma (AIK, Sweden), Eugene Asike (Tusker, Kenya), Harun Shakava (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Andrew Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Siraj Mohammed (Bandari, Kenya), Frank Odhiambo (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Bolton Omwenga (Nairobi City Stars, Kenya), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya)

Midfielders: Richard Odada (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia), Duke Abuya (Nkana, Zambia), Duncan Otieno (Lusaka Warriors, Zambia), Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka, Kenya), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Patillah Omoto (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Enock Momanyi (FC Talanta, Kenya), Jackson Macharia (Tusker, Kenya), Eric Johanna (Jonkopings Sondra IF, Sweden) Boniface Muchiri (Tusker, Kenya), Abdalla Hassan (Bandari, Kenya)

Forwards: Michael Olunga (Al-Duhail, Qatar), Masud Juma (Difaâ Hassani El Jadidi, Morocco), Erick Kapaito (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Nicholas Meja (Tusker, Kenya).