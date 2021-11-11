World Cup qualifiers: Ghana coach Rajevac determined to reach Qatar

Ghana will do everything within their power to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar, head coach Milovan Rajevac has stated.





The Black Stars are looking for a return to the global showpiece after missing out on the 2018 gathering in Russia.





On Thursday, the West Africans are set to pursue their quest further with an away clash with Ethiopia in a penultimate match in the Africa zone group stage qualifiers.





“We really hope to qualify for the World Cup. This is our agenda and every person here, everyone in the football association, technical team and the players are all working towards the same thing,” Rajevac said, as reported by Citi Sports.





“If we qualify for the World Cup, I will be the happiest man on earth. Definitely, we will all give our best to make that happen because we cannot predict the future.





“We are doing everything in our own power to win the next matches. This is our goal and we do our best to make it happen.”





After Thursday’s away duel, Ghana will return home to take on South Africa in the final match of the group.





Ahead of the final two rounds of games, the Black Stars sit second in Group G, behind South Africa, while Ethiopia and Zimbabwe have three and one point to their name respectively.





By their low accumulation, the latter two are already eliminated from the running for Qatar 2022, leaving Ghana and South Africa in a fierce fight for the sole qualification ticket.





“I have so much confidence [in Ghana’s chances] because the little things I saw in the last games are amazing. And I can see the boys flying high,” former Black Stars defender John Paintsil said of Rajevac’s side.





"South Africa cannot pull off a surprise here. Looking at the materials we have now and the players who are ready to listen to the coach.





“Trust me, you will do everything, but you can’t beat Milo. If he scores you the first goal, then you are done because once the first goal comes, you the opponent will open up and he will score more.”





Ghana are chasing their fourth appearance at a World Cup.