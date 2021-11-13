World Cup Qualifiers: Awaziem vows to help Nigeria score goals against Liberia

Alanyaspor defender Chidozie Awaziem is ready to play his part to help Nigeria secure an important win against Liberia in Saturday’s 2022 World Cup qualifying fixture.

Awaziem is hoping to make his third appearance in the qualifying campaign after helping Gernot Rohr’s side to victories against Cape Verde Islands and Central African Republic in their previous group outings.

The Super Eagles, already with nine points after four games, need maximum points to stretch their lead at the summit of Group C and seal a spot in the play-off round where they will face other group leaders for the five qualifying tickets to Qatar.

Having proved his versatility in the national team by playing in the cenre-back and right-back positions at various times, Awaziem said he will do all he can to help Rohr’s men get a goal and also avoid defeat with his defensive contributions.

"Yeah basically as a defender you always want to get a clean sheet so I hope we work together as a team and try to get a clean sheet if I get to start,” Awaziem told NFF TV.

"I'm also going to give my best to help us get a goal.”

The Super Eagles are yet to lose to Liberia in an international fixture as they hold a record of four wins and a draw from their last five matches.

Meanwhile, Awaziem is upbeat about the team’s readiness for the encounter at the Stade Ibn Batouta and he is looking forward to their fourth win in Group C.

“I think everyone is motivated, everyone is ready for the game,” he added. "We are complete today in the team and we are all focused for the game on Saturday and we hope to come out with a positive result.

"We are preparing so hard to make sure we get the three points and we qualify."