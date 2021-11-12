World Cup Qualifiers: Salah's Egypt progress despite Angola draw but Aubameyang fires Gabon to victory

Mohamed Salah’s Egypt have advanced into the final play-off round of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers after holding Angola to a 2-2 draw on Friday.

Liverpool star Salah was on parade from start to finish for the visitors in Luanda but he could not get on the scoresheet as they cancelled out a two-goal deficit to grab a vital away point.

Angola took an early lead in the encounter with goals from Helder Costa and Mbala Nzola in the 26th and 36th minutes respectively but they failed to preserve it.

Just before the break, Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny inspired the Pharaohs to maintain their unbeaten run in Group F by halving the deficit in the 46th minute. After the restart, Akram Tawfik scored the equaliser, a minute before the hour-mark.

The lone point picked at the Estadio 11 de Novembro sealed Egypt's qualification for the play-off round as they lead Group F with 11 points after five matches. Gabon are their closest rivals in the second place and they have seven points, with a game left to play for.

Earlier on Friday, Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the only goal that gave Gabon a 1-0 victory over Libya in their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying match.

After a goalless first-half at the Stade de Franceville, Aubameyang broke the deadlock for the hosts with his strike from the penalty spot in the 54th minute.

It was the 32-year-old's second goal in the qualifying campaign after he helped the Panthers grab their first group win with a 2-0 win over Angola in October.

Friday's win powered Patrice Neveu's side to the second spot in Group F with seven points after five matches but it was not enough to help them progress.

On November 16, Egypt and Gabon are scheduled to face off for their final group match which will now be inconsequential while Libya host Angola in the other group fixture.