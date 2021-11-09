World Cup Qualifier: Harambee Stars will not make it easy for Uganda - Olunga

Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga has fired a warning shot to Uganda stating their meeting on Thursday will not be an easy one for them.

Kenya will be away to the Cranes in Group E of the World Cup qualifiers with nothing to fight for other than the bragging rights.

The Engin Firat-led charges are out of the race to Qatar as opposed to their neighbours who are optimistic of dislodging Mali from the summit of the group and advance to the final stage of the qualifiers.

The towering attacker insists this is an opportunity to redeem themselves after back-to-back losses against the Eagles, where they conceded six goals.

Opportunity to make Kenya proud



"It is going to be a tough game considering it is a world cup qualifier, even if we don't have a chance to qualify. But we are going to represent the country, so we have a responsibility to make our nation proud," Olunga told Goal.

"This is another opportunity to come and give our level best. We are trying to make a comeback from the setback we suffered against Mali, meaning we will try to be more positive and try to finish on a high.

"Playing Uganda is always a very difficult encounter; we drew here in the initial meeting. They still have a chance to qualify but it will not be easy for them because we are going to give our best."

Kenya keen to finish on a high



The skipper has lauded the mix between experienced and young players selected by the coach, stating those who make the final team will give their best.

He has further said the Harambee Stars will be aiming at finishing the campaign on a high.

"All the players are ready physically, and they are aware it is going to be a difficult task but everything will be okay if we work hard to finish the campaign on a high," Olunga continued.

"If you look at the selection, it is a blend of young and experienced players, also giving local-based players a chance. It is time to reorganize the team and test new players, to try and give different dynamics to the team. The coach is trying something with the players called but whoever will get a chance will definitely give the best.

"It has been a long time since we played without fans, but we have an opportunity to play before them. They usually push you to give the best, so it is a positive thing for us to have the fans back."

Leaders Mali will be away to Rwanda in the group's other matchday five clash.