World Cup Qualifier: 'Harambee Star Zakayo lacks consistency' - Matano

The 18-year-old has been included in the Kenya team to play Mali and his club coach has challenged him to stay focused and perform

Tusker FC head coach Robert Matano has stated Kenya international Erick Zakayo lacks consistency and went on to challenge him to remain focused if he wants to be successful with the Harambee Stars.

The 18-year-old attacker was promoted to the Brewers' senior team in 2019, playing a crucial role in helping the Ruaraka-based charges to win the Football Kenya Federation Premier League title last season.

New Kenya coach Engin Firat has subsequently included the teenager in his team to play Mali in the 2022 World Cup Group E qualifiers this week.

'Zakayo should be focused'

"His only problem is consistency which I can attribute to some off-pitch issues," Matano said as quoted by Nation.

"[Zakayo] should just keep focused and replicate the good form he has shown in the national team."

The attacker believes getting a chance to play in the national team is a massive step for him and went on to promise to do his best.

"This is a great achievement and if I get a chance to play against Mali I will do my best so that we can win. As a young player, this is the best opportunity to learn from the experienced players in the team," he told the same publication.

Who made Firat's first squad?

James Saruni of Ulinzi Stars, Samuel Olwande of Kariobangi Sharks, and Gor Mahia's Frank Odhiambo are among the players who were dropped from the Stars squad.

David Owino, who is commonly referred to as Calabar, made a return to the team alongside Aboud Omar who had been overlooked in previous assignments.

In the absence of the now-retired Victor Wanyama, Ismael Gonzalez has been recalled and will be battling for playing time with Richard Odada, Lawrence Juma, and Kenneth Muguna.

Final squad to play Mali

Goalkeepers: Ian Otieno, Brian Bwire, Farouk Shikhalo

Article continues below

Defenders: Joseph Okumu, Joash Onyango, David Owino Odhiambo, Johnstone Omurwa, Eugene Asike, Daniel Sakari, David Owino Ambulu, Abud Omar, Eric Ouma, Bolton Omwenga.

Midfielders: Richard Odada, Lawrence Juma, Ismael Gonzalez, Kenneth Muguna, Duke Abuya, Boniface Muchiri, Eric Zakayo, Phillip Mayaka, Abdalla Hassan.

Forwards: Michael Olunga, Henry Meja, Eric Kapaito.