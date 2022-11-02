World Cup in doubt? Germany star Werner injured early in RB Leipzig's Champions League clash with Shakhtar

World Cup in doubt? Germany star Werner injured early in RB Leipzig's Champions League clash with ShakhtarDan Bernstein|02 Nov 2022 18:44+00:00Getty ImagesT. WernerRB LeipzigUEFA Champions LeagueWorld CupShakhtar Donetsk vs RB LeipzigGermanyTimo Werner limped off the pitch during Wednesday's Champions League match against Shakhtar with an apparent leg problem.The World Cup is just three weeks away, casting his status for the German national team in doubt.More to come...Who will win the UEFA Champions League this season?Manchester CityParis Saint-GermainLiverpoolOther team55807 VotesThanks for voting.Results will be shared soon.Who will win the UEFA Champions League this season?33%Manchester City17%Paris Saint-Germain10%Liverpool40%Other team55807 VotesPlay the only 2022/23 game with the UEFA Champions League on FIFA 23!BUY FIFA 23 NOW