World Cup: Ghana vs Uruguay 'a normal game' - Addo confident Black Stars will advance

Ghana coach Otto Addo insists their match against Uruguay is just 'normal' and the Black Stars will progress from Group H.

Ghana to play Uruguay on Friday

Black Stars placed second in Group H

Addo insists it is a 'normal game'

WHAT HAPPENED: Ghana are second in Group H with three points after a 3-2 win over South Korea while Portugal have already advanced after collecting two wins in their games against the Black Stars and Uruguay respectively.

Uruguay drew with South Korea and are at the bottom of the group with a point, the same as the latter who have a superior goal difference.

Ghana stand a massive chance of making it to the last 16 with a positive outcome on Friday against La Celeste, with the latter desperate for a win.

Despite the magnitude of the game, Ghana coach Addo believes it is just a 'normal' game and he is confident the Black Stars will advance.

WHAT HE SAID: "For me, it's a normal game, but like everyone, I was really sad in 2010 when that incident [of Luis Suarez denying Ghana a certain goal] happened and we missed our chance to proceed to the semis. But it is 12 years ago and Friday will be a different match with a different approach," Addo said as quoted by the Ghana FA website.

"We are confident enough to know that we can beat them and make it to the next round. We are gradually picking up and I know the boys will show a lot of fight and a lot of passion.

"I am sure our efforts will be rewarded and we will go to the next stage."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ghana made their World Cup debut in 2006 but crashed out in the Round of 16. Four years later, Asamoah Gyan missed a last-minute penalty kick that would have sent the team to the semis after Suarez had stopped a certain goal with his hand. Uruguay won the shootout to make it to the last four.

In 2014, the Black Stars did not get past the group stage.

WHAT NEXT: If Ghana make it to the next phase, they will join African nation Senegal who have already advanced. Morocco might seal their place in the last 16 when they play Canada on Thursday.